Nigerian filmmaker hosts two-week training programme with FilmTT

Nigerian filmmaker James Amuta in a scene from Nightfall in Lagos. –

The TT Film Co Ltd (FilmTT) will host a two-week capacity-building programme with Nigerian filmmaker James Amuta from May 17-June 1.

It also falls under FilmTT’s Business to Film: Script to Screen programme.

In a release, FilmTT said focus will be placed on visual storytelling, producing, fixing, production design, locations, production placement and practical training in guerrilla cinematography and directing with purpose. Guerrilla-style filmmaking refers to independent filmmaking with small budgets, skeleton staff and limited props.

FilmTT said the workshop aims to provide filmmakers with proper story/script writing skills, production tools, marketing and distribution guidelines.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of FilmTT, said, “FilmTT looks forward to working alongside Amuta to deliver this quality training programme which is the product of one of the opportunities coming out of FilmTT’s Mission to Nigeria in 2022.

“The programme provides avenues to attract productions and build international relationships while also building capacity. Content creators and film industry professionals who are interested in continuing to improve their production skills, as well as their ability to devise, create, deliver and achieve quality, international audience-pleasing screen content are encouraged to register.”

Amuta is an award-winning filmmaker, writer and cinematographer. His documentary Nightfall in Lagos won the Best Documentary by an African award at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, and was also nominated for Best Documentary at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

His screenplay for the Africa International Film Festival 2021’s closing film, Collision Course – currently streaming on Netflix – earned him an African Movie Academy Award for achievement in screenplay.

The poet-turned-filmmaker is the author of Enigma: Beyond the Poet, published in 2007, which included poems featured in international poetry anthologies and publications in the US and the UK.