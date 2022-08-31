Nicki Minaj Slams NY Tabloid Story About Her Alleged Years Of Beef

Nicki Minaj has a response to the writer of a New York Post article which was published a day ahead of her hosting the MTV VMA awards and receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Nicki Minaj’s latest award highlights her long and illustrious career as a rapper and as one of the women to shape hip hop music. The award solidifies her dominance as a certified hitmaker and bestselling artist with one of the largest fan bases in the world.

What was supposed to be one of the greatest moments of her career was overshadowed by the article, which brought up some unsavory details about past feuds she was involved in.

On Monday night, it seems that Nicki Minaj took notice of the award and sent the writer a direct message as she promised to give him an award on her Queen Radio Show. Minaj has named an award, ‘C*ck Sucker Of The Day Award’ for people who go out of their way to trouble and piss her off.

Minaj shared a screenshot of her messages to Chuck Arnold, the author of the article.

“You should write about your feuds with the ugly stick. Clearly it’s been beating the f**k out of your ugly a$$,” she wrote. “I’ll address you & another ‘paid off writer’ on queen radio where you’ll both receive the prestigious honor C*** S***ER OF THE DAY AWARD.”

Nicki Minaj is known for addressing things no matter how distasteful they can get. Arnold has not responded to her, but the article was called out by others in hip hop, including Iggy Azalea, who was a part of the list of feuds.

“Why am I in this? We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird,” Iggy said in response to the article.

In the meantime, fans have begun to send tweets at Arnold and the newspaper.

“Your writer Chuck Arnold is so disgusting so unprofessional please fire him immediately,” one person said.

“I was literally mad when I saw this… like it’s obvious someone paid this chuck arnold to write this rubbish on vanguard night… speak on it Queen… step in their asses,” one person said.

Another said, “& it’s her own city? ya should be a f**n shamed for even letting this article get published & Chuck Arnold choke on a big ****.”

Meanwhile, Nicki is not too bothered as she teased that a music video is coming for her No. 1 single, “Super Freaky Girl,” while speaking cryptically about the article’s writer.

“Who’s ready for the #SuperFreakyGirl video?!?!!??!?!?” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “It could be today. It could be tomar… The HELP already asking their team to write up a press release to come out @ the same time chi [laughing emoji] nah they learned their lesson,” she added.