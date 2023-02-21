Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad for Carnival

News

Trini-born rapper Nicki Minaj came to Trinidad once more to experience the Mother of All Carnivals. On Monday she uploaded stories and posts to Instagram.

The first was a pink background with text that read, “On my way. I know today is dress down today. Machel (Montano), I’m headed to the truck now. Tomorrow, I’ll have my wings on. Lewee go nah, man.”

The second was a video of her in the back seat of a car with the window down saying, “What the f— is good, Trinidad?”

She also posted some videos to her feed with Jamaican dancehall musician Skeng, Destra Garcia, and Machel Montano. She was seen on a truck with the three artistes singing Shake the Place by Montano and Garcia which she was also featured on.

She also posted a video with Montano, Garcia and Patrice Roberts in which Garcia said Minaj is not only the “Queen of Rap,” but she is also a “queen.”

Minaj came to Trinidad with her husband Kenneth Petty in 2020 when she had to issue an apology on social media after Petty nudged 2020 International Soca Monarch Iwer George during a performance.