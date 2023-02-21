Nicki Minaj repping her ‘real flag’ of Trinidad and Tobago at Carnival Loop Barbados

Trinidadian-American rap star Nicki Minaj gave a ‘big up’ to the nation’s cultural icons during her visit to Trinidad and Tobago’s first full carnival celebration in two years.

Minaj, who visited T&T for carnival in 2020, said in an Instagram post on Carnival Monday surrounded by soca stars Machel Montano, Destra and Patrice Roberts: “Queen ‘ting, King ‘ting, that’s all that comes outta Trinidad.”

Minaj added:

“Legendary footage with the greats of my country. I couldn’t be more proud if I tried. I reppin dat red dat white that black I reppin my real flag. Wish my grandmother was alive to see this. Wish daddy was alive to see this. See you tmrw, Trinidad.”

The star seemed to be having a great time with fellow musicians Machel Montano, Destra, Patrice Roberts and others.

Many are waiting with bated breath for ‘Barbie’ to display her full costume on Carnival Tuesday.

Minaj joined Machel’s ‘Shake de Place’ remix – the song, a collab between Machel Montano and Destra Garcia, is among the Road March contenders for 2023.

Other Road March contenders include Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete” and “Come Home” by Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’.

Patrice Roberts and Montano’s “Like Yuh Self” is also considered a major contender.

Who are your picks for Road March 2023?