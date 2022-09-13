Nicki Minaj Makes Passionate Plea To Rappers After PnB Rock’s Death

As the hip-hop is mourning the shocking loss of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe’s Waffle House in L.A. on Monday, fans’ eyes have turned to Nicki Minaj’s Twitter rant, in particular her response to the murder.

Soon after the news was confirmed of his untimely passing, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to offer her condolences and share her pain at the loss with her more than 26 million fans. The message seemed innocent enough but, for some reason, drew the ire of some fans while others praised her stance.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus,” she tweeted.

The anger came from some fans who felt she was indirectly blaming the fallen rapper’s girlfriend, who shared their location while eating. Something that has not yet been blamed in any way for the “Misunderstood” rapper’s demise.

Nicki Minaj, who is known for being very interactive on her social media channels, responded to the backlash and tried to explain that her message wasn’t supposed to stir up a hornet’s nest but rather remind rappers that they are often looked at with jealousy and in some cases violent eyes.

“As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!” she said in one tweet.

In another, she explained that there could never be a wrong time to put forward a positive message. For her, all that matters is if at least one young rapper could be saved. She also lashed out at the hate she was getting and said she really didn’t care about all the negativity surrounding her comments.

The “Starships” rapper also said that those commenting couldn’t possibly understand her pain because she is in the industry. She added that it was a different kind of pain a person feels when someone they were just working with gets gunned down. At the end of that tweet, she also said that all she really cared about was saving young rappers.

The “Anaconda” rapper also said that it was time that the people around young rappers take better care of their safety and remind them that there may be people out there who want to take them down.

In recent times fans have been pitting Nicki Minaj against Cardi B, and this time was no different as some fans commented that Cardi’s expression of condolences was much better worded.

“I highly doubt n***as was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time,” Cardi also posted.

PnB Rock’s murder further reinforces Jim Jones’ statement that being a rapper is the most dangerous job.