Nicki Minaj Heartbroken Over Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Sends Message To Mothers

Nicki Minaj says that seeing images from the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke her heart.

The “Bussin” rapper showed off her humanitarian side when speaking about the current Russia and Ukraine crisis, as she noted that what she has seen emerge so far due to the ongoing conflict has broken her heart. Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Saturday to share her thoughts and to send her prayers to the people of Ukraine.

Less than a week into the conflict, already international news outlets have estimated that more than 5,000 people, including military personnel and civilians, have already lost their lives. NBC News has ascertained that close to 400,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes and gone to nearby territories whose borders are still open to receive them.

Poland has been the top receiving territory as some of the surrounding territories to which they are land-locked are affiliated with or supports Russia. This means that there could be a refugee crisis on hand in several countries in the coming days as people seek shelter, safety, and asylum.

Nicki Minaj has now joined other celebrities who have called for more support for the refugees. She tweeted, “saw footage of bombs dropping and in the background, you could hear children screaming. When I tell you it broke my heart into pieces…to every mother fleeing with your children, saying goodbye 2 your husband…I can’t imagine how afraid and alone you must feel. God, pls help them. To every soldier, may God be with you.”

While celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Kubra Khan, and John Cena have joined millions of people worldwide in publicly showing support for the people of Ukraine, others such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Bethany Frankel have pledged millions in aid for the refugees. Reynolds and Lively both announced on their social media pages last weekend that they are pledging up to $1 million to support refugees as Reynold stated that everyday people need protection.

The funds is airmarked for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as that agency has estimated that nearly three million people will require humanitarian assistance, including immediate shelter, food, protection, and safety.