Nicki Minaj Calls Foxy Brown An Inspiration Ahead Of New Album

Nicki Minaj says she use to listen to Foxy Brown on repeat and was quite impressed by her skills.

The Young Money rapper says that her fifth studio album is still on the way, and while she has not released the exact date, she says it will be “soon.” Nicki Minaj first shared in July that she was planning to drop her first album since 2018. While in an interview with JT, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that she’s been working on releasing new music, and when asked what was next for her, she said, “the fifth album,” adding that she’s still on track to release the project.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” Minaj said.

In the meantime, fans will have to continue to enjoy “Likkle Miss” remix and the “Fine 9” remix along with “We Go Up” and Do We Have A Problem” when it comes to music. As for her favorite musical influence, Kim credits Foxy Brown for helping to shape her style of music and rap skills.

“I still probably at times sound similar to her,” Nicki told i-D while praising Foxy Brown who is also from Trinidad. “I would listen to this woman non-stop. Finding out she was from Trinidad was so freaking amazing to me, because I never imagined that a rapper could be from my country. She’s so precise with her delivery, and so clear. And I really love clarity in raps.”

Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown on stage in 2018

In the meantime, fans appeared to disagree with Nicki Minaj, pointing out that her music, style, and influence came from Lil Kim, but she wouldn’t admit it because of their feud.

“No shade to foxy cause her 1st and 3rd album was fire but no that was not your influence. But I get it. It’s hard to give someone their props when there’s animosity but stop making stuff up,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“But she never covered any of her music or style. Ok got you. So weird that everyone sees the same thing but that said person ignores it. Well played. That’s why she’s experiencing what she’s experiencing from these new rap girls,” another said.

“Love Nicki I def hear foxy when she rap with a accent but was also inspired by KIMs entire look. We all know kim was known for creativity with colorful wigs and brands and let’s not forget the whole black Barbie dresses in bulgari tryna leave in somebodies Ferrari,” another added.

The rapper who gave Barbs rap snacks this year and whose fake nail from her 2022 VMAs performance sold on auction for $50,000 says fans will also get to enjoy her tastes in the curated press on nails.

Nicki Minaj, who was recently featured in a promotion for the new Call of Duty game, also dished that she’s going to the big screen and is already in talks with a film director as she scouts her next big role.

Minaj’s documentary is also being produced, but the rapper, who has a unique sense of humor, previously appeared in the cartoon flick Ice Age and the comedy Barbershop: The Next Cut, among others.