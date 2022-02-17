Nick Cannon Clears The Air On New Song About Mariah Carey: “It was taking ownership”

Nick Cannon clears up some speculations that he wants Mariah Carey back after dropping new song.

The television show host is keeping abreast of his critics’ comments regarding his latest song, “Alone,” which was coincidentally released on Valentine’s Day and had fans of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in a furor online.

While on the Nick Cannon Show on Wednesday, the Wild’N’Out host and now father of seven said that the song was not him pining for Mariah but more about introspection.

“I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all of the people out there who are alone on Valentine’s Day,” he said. “I did a song called ‘Alone’ and it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time.’ So, I think people put the two and two together. They tried to say—everybody saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back.”

The singer said he is taking accountability for losing his dream girl.

“I had probably the greatest situation with my dream girl and I messed it up,” he continued. “To be honest and vulnerable… the song was not really about trying to get her back. It was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.”

Nick Cannon said the song is part of his upcoming mixtape. He also added that he was not trying to get back Mariah Carey as that is impossible, but for him, songwriting is therapy.

Cannon also joked about the song giving “Kanye West energy” to win his ex-wife back even though that situation has taken a turn for the worse with Kim Kardashian doubling down on her demands for a divorce to be granted with or without West’s permission.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon’s R&B mixtape Raw NB the Explicit Tape is teased by Cannon to deal with aspects of his life- “This is as raw as it gets,” he said.