Nicholas Paul wins most outstanding cyclist award at TTCF awards

In this file photo, TT’s Nicholas Paul celebrates after winning the Men’s Keirin final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, on July 30, 2022. (AP PHOTO)

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympian Nicholas Paul won the most outstanding cyclist award when the 2022 TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Awards was held at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.

Paul, who made his Olympic debut last year in Tokyo, had a memorable year again.

He was this country’s standout athlete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Paul copped three medals competing at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England.

He won gold in the keirin, silver in the sprint and a bronze medal in the 1K time trial.

Special recognition awards were also distributed. The 2020 Olympic team of Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell were honoured for representing TT at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Paul, Browne and Zion Pulido flew the TT flag at the Elite Pan American Games in the men’s team sprint and the quartet of Robert Farrell, Peter De Silva, Gary Acosta and Leslie Rawlins received awards for their contributions to cycling.

HONOUR ROLL

Masters 70+: Roy Daniel

Masters 60-69: Joel Browne

Masters 50-59: Roger Simon

Masters 40-49: Ronald Melville

Tinymites Girls: Shameka Hoyte

Tinymites Boys: Trishton Jaichan

Juvenile Girls: Isis Gaskin

Juvenile Boys: Dave Cooper

Junior Girls: Phoebe Sandy

Junior Boys: Raul Garcia

Under-23 Women: Sylese Christian

Under-23 Men: Tariq Woods

Elite Women: Kanika Paul-Payne

Elite Men: Akil Campbell

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Under-7 Boys: Ryan Sheppard

Under-9 Boys: Taariq Guevara

Under-11 Girls: Melina Lopez

Under-11 Boys: Tyler La Foucade

Under-13 Girls: Teniqua Scott

Under-13 Boys: Adeosie Lewis

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Olympic Team: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Teniel Campbell

Elite Pan American Team Sprint team: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido

Individual Contributions to the Sport: Robert Farrell, Peter De Silva, Gary Acosta, Leslie Rawlins

Club of the Year 2022: Rigtech Sonics

Most Outstanding Cyclist 2022: Nicholas Paul

President’s Cup Winner 2022: Akil Campbell

