Nicholas Paul is Republic Bank brand ambassador

Sports

Republic Bank brand ambassador Nicholas Paul. Photo courtesy Republic Bank

TRINIDAD AND Tobago track cyclist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nicholas Paul is Republic Bank’s newest brand ambassador.

Paul recently took a short break from his hectic international schedule to return to Trinidad for the official contract signing at Republic House on Park Street, Port of Spain.

Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul was pleased to partner with Republic Bank and said it was an “honour.”

“I anticipate a very productive partnership and can’t wait to start working hand in hand to make this partnership flourish and achieve great things together,” said Paul.

Ace cyclist Nicholas Paul is all smiles as he puts pen to paper in becoming Republic Bank’s newest brand ambassador. At left is Reena Gopaul, the bank’s group brand management manager. Photo courtesy Republic Bank

A statement released by the bank on Thursday confirmed the “decision to partner with Paul has been long in coming and the Republic team is happy to finally have Nicholas on board.”

Reena Gopaul, the bank’s group brand management manager, was enthusiastic about the move.

“It’s a very exciting time for us at Republic Bank as we embark on this new partnership with Nicholas. He personifies several of the bank’s core values and is an all-round inspiration to young people.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership where we’ll support him in his sporting journey and lean on his influence to inspire our upcoming generations.”

The brand ambassadorship will see the Olympic cyclist involved in philanthropic efforts through the bank’s Power to Make a Difference corporate social responsibility programme, while simultaneously providing him with key financial instruments for his success.

The partnership also extends Republic Bank’s support and investment in sport, as it follows previous brand ambassadorships in track, sailing and karate.

Under the Power to Make a Difference programme, the intent is to encourage youth to lead active healthy lifestyles, while channeling their energy to achieve success, cementing the growth and sustainability of local sport.