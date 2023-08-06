Nicholas Paul blazes into World sprint final

Sports

Nicholas Paul, right, in the UCI World Championship men’s sprint semis. Photo courtesy UCI

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul is into the UCI World Championship men’s sprint final in Glasgow, Scotland.

Paul defeated Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk, a former European sprint champion, in straight rides in the semis on Monday.

The Flying 200m world record holder will face reigning Olympic champ and Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen in the final, which pedals off at 6.55pm today.

Regardless of the result, Paul will become the most decorated TT cyclist with two World Championship medals. The 24 year old earned silver in the World 1km time trial in 2021, matching Roger Gibbon (1km time trial bronze, 1967) and Gene “Geronimo” Samuel (1km time trial bronze, 1991) with medals on that stage.