NIB reopensTobago office

News

–

THE National Insurance Board’s (NIB) office in Tobago has reopened.

On March 23, several customers complained that they had visited the office on Bacolet Street to do business but were turned away, with no reason given.

When Newsday visited on, there was a notice on the door saying the office will remain closed until March 31, adding that the temporary closure was to allow remedial work.

On Monday, a press release from NIB manager, corporate communications Tricia Clarke said the service centre was reopened to the public on Monday at 11 am, while regular business hours (8 am-3 pm) will resume on Tuesday.

The release added, “remedial works conducted at the Tob​​ago service centre necessitated its temporary closure. NIBTT management has worked assiduously with contractors, and other parties, to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and customers, as well as the timely reopening of the Tobago service centre to the public.”

The release said management regretted any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the Tobago service centre and looked forward to the full resumption of services at this location.