NIB limits services at Arima, Grande centres

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) will provide limited services at its Arima and Sangre Grande service centres on Thursday owing to the bad weather.

In a press release, it asked customers to use drop boxes to make cheque payments, use its online payment facility at www.nibtt.net or use another service centre.

It said funeral grant claims will be sorted for walk-in customers and that customers would be contacted to reschedule claim appointments.

All other services have been temporarily suspended.

It added, “Management regrets any inconvenience caused by these adjustments to services.”