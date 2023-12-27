NIB closes offices after cyber attack

News

A woman walks away from a closed National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB) office in Arima on Wednesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The National Insurance Board (NIB) has announced the temporary closure of all its offices from December 27–29 owing to a cyber attack.

A statement sent by NIB today said the company was assessing its systems.

“All steps are being taken to protect our data integrity and technology hardware. We are also working with external technology partners to expeditiously resolve this matter.”

NIB has reported the attack to the Cyber Security Incident Response Team under the Ministry of National Security.

The public is advised to monitor NIB’s social media pages for updates.