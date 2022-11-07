NGO to women: Call police before leaving turbulent space

News

Keisha Bostic , teacher and lawyer was shot outside her home on Drayton Street, San Fernando by her husband Shamzard Mohammed on Friday morning.

THE International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) is appealing to women to call the police before exiting a turbulent relationship, particularly if the new space is known to the perpetrator.

This appeal comes after the murder of teacher/attorney Keisha Bostic by her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed in San Fernando on Friday. Mohammed then killed himself.

In a statement on Sunday, IWRN said, “There has been sufficient evidence in the past which shows that men have extreme difficulty in accepting rejection. Even if they appear to be calm about the situation, deep within they feel emasculated.”

The IWRN appealed to women who are either victims of abuse and/or estranged relationships to remove feelings of shame and dismay from their situation.

They were advised to instead “share pertinent details with individuals who can render some type of support and assistance.”

The IWRN said being quiet after a separation does not mean acceptance even over a prolonged period.

“Whilst we are depending on the police to protect and serve as citizens we are duty bound to be continuously vigilant and act responsibly, particularly if the situation is/was fuelled with turbulence.”

The group also said more needs to be done to help men to understand that “rejection does not mean the end of the world.”

The IWRN said this should be used as an opportunity to reflect and reach out for the appropriate assistance to rebound