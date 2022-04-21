NGC prepares for higher CNG demand

News

FILE PHOTO: CNG pump attendant Triston Marcelle fills up a car at the St Christopher’s Service Station, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. – AYANNA KINSALE

The National Gas Company (NGC) preparing for a surge in demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) conversions after Tuesday’s increase in the prices of premium and super gasoline and diesel.

Chief financial officer of The TT National Gas Ltd (TTNGL) and acting president of NGC CNG Sheldon Sylvester told reporters at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday, stakeholders are taking an all hands on deck approach in anticipation of the increased demand for CNG kits.

“When you compare one dollar per litre compared to five or six dollars, it is a no-brainer when you think about the economics behind it.”

He said over the last three weeks the volume of CNG sold had been the highest ever and there have been increases in CNG conversions and purchases of CNG vehicles.

“We have been in contact with gas stations and converters and they are bracing for the increase in usage and the increase in conversions from the different conversion suppliers.”

He said with supply at 50 per cent capacity, the company is in a “perfect position” to capitalise on the rising demand.

At a Conversations with the Prime Minister in March, Dr Rowley said the move towards a CNG policy would be “more or less obsolete” and was never fully accepted by the driving public.

On Wednesday, NGC chairman Conrad Enill said based on the information the company has, Rowley was right. He said the company will respond to what happens next for CNG based on what the government’s position is.

“We will continue to see the use of natural gas, coal and fossil fuels toward 2050 based on its current trajectory,” he said.