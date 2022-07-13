NGC: MPs were consulted on Wrightson Road pipeline works

News

THE National Gas Company (NGC) said MPs were included in its consultations about pipeline works that will take place in the vicinity of Wrightson Road and Dock Road, Port of Spain this month and next month.

The company made this comment on Tuesday in response to claims by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee that opposition MPs were not consulted about the works.

In a statement earlier in the day, NGC said the pipeline work along Dock Road would happen from July 11 to 29, 7 am to 5 pm. Traffic along Wrightson Road is not expected to be affected by this work.

The pipeline work along Wrightson Road will be done in two periods, August 5-8 and August 13-15. In both of these periods, the work will happen overnight and on weekends from 7 pm on Fridays to 4 am on Mondays.

In a statement, Lee described the times when the pipeline works will be done as inconsiderate to members of the public who use Dock Road and Wrightson Road daily.

He called on Energy Minister Stuart Young to ensure the plan set out by NGC for these works is changed” so commuters would not be impacted. “

In a brief response to questions from Newsday on Lee’s claims, NGC said the MPs for the areas affected by the works were consulted.

Those MPs were Young (Port of Spain North/ St Ann’s West), Keith Scotland (Port of Spain South), Adrian Leonce (Laventille East/Morvant), Fitzgerald Hinds (Laventille West) and Saddam Hosein (Barataria/San Juan).

NGC said this point was highlighted in its earlier statement about the pipeline works.

“We also consulted with the businesses and business chambers of the areas impacted starting at Maritime Plaza, up to and including Radisson Hotel. These were done over several days with regular updates with them as to project start date.”

NGC promised to continue to engage MPs, business chambers and general public “of the areas that the works are being implemented in,on a regular basis.”