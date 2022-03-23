NGC CNG president retires early

News

NGC CNG president Curtis Mohammed at the opening of the NP service station in Preysal on November 22, 2021. – Lincoln Holder

President of NGC CNG Co Ltd Curtis Mohammed is leaving the company ahead of his retirement date.

In a media release on Wednesday, the company said he will leave on April 21, ahead of his pending leave and retirement in October.

Mohammed had oversight of NGC’s CNG division between 2013 and 2022, during which time the company said it brought in about $1.17 billion in business and benefits.

Group chairman Conrad Enill said, “Curtis Mohammed has been instrumental in NGC CNG meeting the aggressive targets it set itself just a few years ago.

“Focused marketing and creative engagement of the driving public have been at the centre of his thrust to reduce carbon emissions and the reliance on gas volumes. Under his leadership we now have 17 refuelling stations – some in various stages of upgrade to new state-of-the art systems.”

The company added that at the time of Mohammed’s appointment, 22 service stations were mandated to be established and about 17,500 vehicles converted to CNG.

“Mohammed who has had a sterling track record for delivering on plan, met all the targets, and continued to grow usership, especially among long haul drivers, through expansion and upgrade of stations.

“Today CNG remains the only technology that can be used with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to reduce both costs and carbon emissions,” NGC said.

Mohammed also served as vice president of gas transmission and distribution, where he developed and led the CNG initiative.