Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai dies

Sureash Cholai. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Newsday newsroom and the media fraternity was plunged into mourning on Sunday morning at the news of the sudden passing of photographer Sureash Cholai at age 58. He was described as humble and a good human being by those who knew and worked with him.

Acting editor-in-chief Camille Moreno said she was heartbroken at Cholai’s sudden death. His colleagues at Newsday said they are still trying to process the news.

His fellow photographers said he was a humble individual who was dedicated to his job and always sought to bring out the best in those he photographed, from the President to the humblest of portraits.

His coworkers at Newsday, the Express Newspaper, the TT Mirror and Sunday Punch where he started his career said his personality and focus made him memorable and he will be sorely missed. They said his decades of work made a great input to the TT media.

Cholai was a dedicated family man who leaves behind two children. His wife Sharmilla passed away three years ago. His coworkers remember him as being very involved with his children, picking them up from school, cooking, cleaning, and providing for them daily.

Funeral arrangements are still to be finalised.

