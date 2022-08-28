New York funeral for Dave Elcock

News

David Elcock. –

The funeral for late radio and television broadcasting icon Winston David Elcock takes place in New York on September 3.

The service will be held at the R Steven Legal Funeral Home, 4601, Avenue N, Brooklyn, New York, 11234.

A viewing is scheduled to take place at 9 am and the service at 10 am.

A repast will then be held at St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Dining Hall, 2806 Newkirk Avenue in Brooklyn.

Elcock, who would have turned 79 next month, died in New York around 1.30 pm on Thursday. He had been ailing for some time.

One of Trinidad and Tobago’s pioneering broadcasters, Elcock’s career spanned more than 30 years.

However, he was perhaps best known for the now-defunct National Broadcasting Service’s (NBS) Radio 610’s Elcock in the Morning programme, which ran from the early 70s to the 90s.

The programme was a hit with local and regional audiences.