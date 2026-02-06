World News
New Yemen government formed with Shaya Mohsin al-Zindani as prime minister
06 February 2026
Yemen’s Saudi-backed presidential leadership council has issued a decree to form a new government, with Shaya Mohsen Zindani confirmed as the country’s prime minister.
Zindani will also continue to serve as foreign minister, the state-run news agency Saba reported on Friday.
Last month, the council accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Salem bin Breik and asked Zindani to form a cabinet.
Marwan Faraj bin Ghanim was named as minister of finance, while Mohamed Abdullah Ali was confirmed as oil minister. Taher Ali al-Uqaili will serve as defence minister, according to the presidential decree.
