World News

New Yemen government formed with Shaya Mohsin al-Zindani as prime minister 

06 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

BREAKING,

Yemen’s Saudi-backed presidential leadership council has issued a decree to form a new government, with Shaya Mohsen Zindani confirmed as the country’s prime minister.

Zindani will also continue to serve as foreign minister, the state-run news agency Saba reported on Friday.

Last month, the council accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Salem bin Breik and asked Zindani to form a cabinet.

Marwan Faraj bin Ghanim was named as minister of finance, while Mohamed Abdullah Ali was confirmed as oil minister. Taher Ali al-Uqaili will serve as defence minister, according to the presidential decree.

 

