New, viable green Caribbean energy projects – ANSA McAL, KGL sign MoU

SHAKE ON IT: ANSA McAL Group CEO Anthony N. Sabga III, left, shakes hands with KGL founder and chairman Philip Julien after the signing of an MoU on Saturday during the COP28 conferece in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. PHOTO COURTESY ANSA McAL – ANSA McAL

The ANSA McAL Group and Kenesjay Green Limited (KGL) – an indigenous regional leader in green energy project development – have signed an MOU to accelerate development of new and commercially viable green energy projects in the Caribbean.

Significantly, an ANSA McAL release said, the signing which was done on Saturday, was done at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, during the session on Regional Green Hydrogen Developments in the Caribbean.

The event was applauded by representative ministers of several Caribbean states, and supported by co-hosts in the auspicious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Pavilion in the Blue Zone – the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) and Kenesjay Green Limited.

Also witnessing the signal event were multi-lateral financing institutions and other key stakeholders.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ANSA McAL Group CEO Anthony N. Sabga said, “I am proud of this first step taken today to partner with KGL to explore projects to harness the Caribbean’s natural resources to provide more sustainable solutions that impact the lives of the people of our region.

“It is our intent to bring considerable resources in people, capital and technology to support the efforts of our region in the fight for a greener future. This resonates deeply with our purpose: Inspiring Better Choices for a Better World.”

Philip Julien, founder and chairman of KGL – an affiliate of Kenesjay Systems Limited – said, “We bring our track record of project development expertise which has recently focused on bankable low carbon and green hydrogen projects in the Caribbean.

“Our collaboration in Dominica to deliver Geothermal to Green Hydrogen bears testament to this focus. This MOU with a Caribbean corporate heavyweight like ANSA McAL is an important next step in advancing potential green projects in the region, including other geothermal-rich countries in the Caribbean.”

COP28, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, runs from November 30 to December 12 and is the world’s only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change with almost complete membership of every country in the world.

Kenesjay Green Limited (KGL), based in Trinidad and Tobago, is a leader in the Caribbean’s energy transition, through its development of a pipeline of viable decarbonising and green project opportunities.

The company is an affiliate of Kenesjay Systems Limited, a knowledgeable resource for innovative ideas and solutions for the energy sector.