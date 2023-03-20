New president to be inaugurated at Savannah today

News

The North Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain is fully decorated for President-elect Christine Kangaloo to be sworn in as TT’s new president on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

President-elect Christine Kangaloo will be sworn in on Monday at the Grandstand, Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9.30 am.

Kangaloo, a former Senate president, was elected to succeed outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes by the Parliament’s Electoral College by a vote of 48-22, on January 20.

After she was elected, Kangaloo said, “Now that the election is over, I look forward to serving our country in the only way I know how – with love for all and with an unwavering belief in the innate goodness of our people.”

She will be the seventh president after Weekes (March 19, 2018-March 20, 2023), Sir Ellis Clarke (September 24, 1976-March 19, 1987), Noor Hassanali (March 20, 1987-March 17, 1997), ANR Robinson (March 18, 1997-March 16, 2003), George Maxwell Richards (March 17, 2003-March 18, 2013) and Anthony Carmona (March 19, 2013-March 18, 2018).

Five hundred invitations were made available for the inauguration.

Several travel restrictions have been put in place around the QPS, with effect from 7am-2pm on Monday.

Parking is prohibited:On Queen’s Park West, between the intersection of Queen’s Park East and Queen’s Park West and Casuals Corner Queen’s Park EastKeate Street, between Charlotte Street and Chancery LaneGordon Street, between Charlotte Street and Dundonald StreetFrederick Street, between Gordon Street and Queen’s Park WestAbercromby Street, between Gordon Street and Keate StreetPembroke Street, between Keate Street and Gordon StreetNew Street, between Pembroke Street and Charlotte Street; and, Chancery Lane.

Vehicular traffic is prohibited on:Frederick Street, between Queen’s Park West and Keate StreetQueen’s Park West, between the intersection of Queen’s Park East and Queen’s Park West and Victoria Avenue Dere Street, between Albion Street and Queen’s Park WestVictoria Avenue, between Albion Street and Queen’s Park WestChancery LanePembroke Street, between Gordon Street and Keate StreetKeate Street, between Charlotte Street and Chancery Lane.

People driving south on Queen’s Park East should continue south onto Charlotte Street, while people driving north on Charlotte Street should turn west onto Gordon Street, and those driving north on Henry should turn either east onto New Street or west onto Gordon Street.People driving on Gordon Street between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street may only drive west.

Those who want to park in the QPS should enter at the entrance on Casuals Corner, as directed by the police officer on duty. People driving with permission to enter the QPS may enter at the entrances obliquely opposite Frederick Street and Dundonald Street, as directed by the police officer on duty.

Vehicles found parked in contravention of this order may be removed, impounded and dealt with by the police in accordance with section 108(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.