New Point Fortin mayor shares tourism, sporting plans

News

Boosting tourism, reviving the sporting industry, and creating greater access to Point Fortin are some plans that new mayor Clyde James has pledged to tackle.

In his inaugural address on Wednesday, James, an entrepreneur, suggested that the “wonderful beach facility” in Clifton Hill could be utilised to incorporate the water taxi services.

Such a service, he said, could bring people to Point Fortin not only for the annual Borough Day celebrations but also to provide tourism all year round.

James added, “We have a wonderful sporting facility next door, and we could utilise that for our sporting accomplishment. Point Fortin was, one time, considered the mecca of sports. We have some of the greatest sporting athletes around here. We need to improve on that going forward.

“It is our task to make sure we develop as a people and community.”

James spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of the mayor, deputy mayor, and aldermen on Wednesday at the town hall auditorium of Point Fortin Borough Corporation in Mahaica.

James said the opening of the Point Fortin to San Fernando extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway would make access to the borough easier.

Councillor Kwesi Thomas was sworn-in as deputy mayor, and Bryanna Fortune, Koby Sandy and Kevon Primus King as aldermen.

The PNM won all six electoral districts in the August 14 local government elections.

James gave four words watchwords to the new council — prudence, fortitude, temperance, and judgment.

“Prudence to direct you, fortitude to support you, temperance to guide you and judgment to guide your future,” he said.

He thanked his predecessor, Saleema Thomas, and the 11th council for the “tremendous job” they did. That council faced a difficult time because of the pandemic, but Thomas and her council weathered that storm.

He said, “This new council will have to step up to the task to continue the work. The task is in front of us, and we will have to fulfil that mandate with strength and co-operation at all costs.”

James said the new council must find ways and means to incorporate with the burgesses and to put a plan in place for the development of Point Fortin.

Citing the closure of state-owned Petrotrin in 2018, James said the council would work with stakeholders to find ways to increase the working and employment opportunities in Point Fortin.

“We have eteck park. We could invite investors to Point Fortin to fulfill that need,” James said.

Former Point Fortin MP Paula Gopee-Scoon congratulated the council members, adding she has known James all her life. She said she always wanted James to be mayor.

She referenced former mayor Clyde Paul, telling him not to “take this the wrong way.”

She added that even when her successor, Kennedy Richards Jr became MP, she kept asking about James for the mayoral position.

She said, “But at that time, Clyde Paul was right Clyde for the position.”

To James, she added: “Clyde you were wrong at that time. But today, you are the right Clyde for the right job.”

Gopee-Scoon, the Trade and Industry Minister, said she fully supported James and Kennedy.

“I mention them both again because this is a PNM council, and it is so very important that the council and MP offices work hand in hand. We have a general election coming in 2025, and there is work to be done on the ground. The only way we can do this is if we have a unified position,” Gopee-Scoon said.

“That is the only way Point Fortin and the burgesses can be enriched and that we would retain the seat of Point Fortin and council for time everlasting.”