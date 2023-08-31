New mayor: San Fernando council equipped to overcome any challenge

News

Parents Mary-Ann Parris and Roger Robert Parris, right, touch the civic regalia of their son, new San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris after he was sworn in at the the San Fernando City Auditorium, City Hall, on Wednesday. Looking on is the mayor’s son, Christian, left. – Lincoln Holder

The new San Fernando mayor, Robert Parris, has assured the public that the newly sworn-in council members are not divided by the “colour of their jerseys”, socio-economic backgrounds, or political electoral geography.

Instead, he added that San Fernandians were proud of their rich culture and contributions to the country’s development.

Parris added, “Diplomacy and decorum will be the pioneering spirit that will improve the lives of every San Fernandians, and already I have engaged in meaningful conversations with all council members across the political divide.”

Alderman Daniel Dookie is sworn in at the San Fernando City Auditorium on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

Parris made the comment during his maiden address at the swearing-in ceremony of mayor, deputy mayor, and aldermen on Wednesday at the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Patricia Alexis, PNM’s assistant general secretary, is the deputy mayor, while former PNM Senator Dr Daniel Dookie was appointed an alderman.

Rooplal Samaroo returned as an alderman for the UNC and businesswoman Viliana Ramoutarsingh was the other UNC alderman.

The corporation is one of the seven corporations retained by the PNM in the August 14 local government elections. The PNM has five seats and the UNC four. Parris once again retained the Pleasantville seat.

Alderman Rooplal Samaroo is sworn in at the San Fernando City Auditorium on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

Parris said he was thankful and humbled by the trust bestowed upon him. He said he was aware of the mammoth task before him, councillors and aldermen.

Parris assured burgesses that the council, himself included, would bring a wealth of experience to their various positions.

For that reason, he said they were “well-equipped” to overcome any challenges that might lay ahead.

Alderman Patricia Alexis is sworn in at the San Fernando City Auditorium on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

He thanked former mayor Junia Regrello for his “outstanding service” to the city.

He told his fellow council members: “I take the opportunity to remind you by our actions, we will be judged. We are all conduits of the reclamation of local government in this country, and more than ever, on the eve of the nation’s independence, our citizens of San Fernando require a symbol of hope.”

“Hope in a boundless faith in our destiny, that we can deliver on the promise of a dynamic transformational change in the corporate governance and operation’s management of the local government systems.”

He said the elections were over, and it was time to get back to work.

Parris urged council members to focus on development in the various electoral districts.

Alderman Viliana Ramoutarsingh is sworn in at the San Fernando City Auditorium on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

“Do not be distracted by the unnecessary rhetoric. I urge you to develop projects to enhance and empower your community, which is at the core of local government reform.

The mayor said he intended to continue with the good relationship that his predecessor had with the business community in developing the southern city.

He added the safety of burgesses traversing the streets is of paramount importance. He said he wants to engage in “meaningful dialogue on a way forward.”

Parris recalled that consultations were held with various stakeholders on the condition of the promenade.

Stakeholders had outlined the challenges with the socially-displaced and the “genuine humanitarians” who fed them.

“This anomaly is creating a public health and safety issue, and the public cannot enjoy the ambiance of the promenade as we did in the past,” Parris said.

“We must create a well-researched documented plan and operationlise the San Fernando Home for the Displaced Persons to solve this issue once and for all.”

To the exuberant, youthful, and not-so-youthful ambassadors of culture, Parris said San Fernando City month is on.

“I want to meet with interested stakeholders as early as next week Monday,” he said.

He made a clarion call for corporate sponsors, promoters, musicians, artistes, and bandleaders “to get to know Sando, which will be the theme of this year’s celebrations.”

He said the corporation intended to build on the success of previous years “when Sando was alive.”

Parris praised his parents, saying they personified decency, discipline and love, which they passed on to him and his siblings.

“My mother sacrificed tremendously to ensure that we have all the tools in life to be successful. However, it is well documented throughout my political career, my admiration for my father, former councillor Roger Robert Parris,” Parris said.

The mayor reminisced about his childhood days attending primary school. Parris recalled that Kenneth Williams, a retiree from SFCC’s engineering department, would pick him up and walk together to City Hall.

He would be ushered to sit in mayor Rakeeb Hosein’s office until the meetings were over.

Whenever his father spoke in the chamber, Parris would sneak to the door and listen attentively to every word he said.

Parris recalled that his father “had a way” he pronounced “definitely.”

Parris said when his father hung up his shirt, tie, and jacket on their return home, he tried them on with his knowledge.

Parris recalled “proudly” running his fingers on his father’s painted PNM balisier tie.

He would then look in the mirror and mimic his father’s pronunciation of “definitely.”

“Today, Daddy, I can say I did it for you. Your son is definitely the mayor of the city of San Fernando,” Parris said.

Parris added he considered his father a hero and always wanted to be like him.

“Thank you for your guidance, love, and support,” Parris added.

He expressed his love to his two children, telling them they must remember the importance of a legacy and its continuity.

San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi, San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, the former mayor as well as Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein gave remarks.

Manning’s mother, former government minister Hazel Manning and former San Fernando mayor and former government minister Marlene Coudray also attended.

UNC senator Jayantie Lutchmedial and Naparima MP Rodney Charles also attended.