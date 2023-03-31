New Grant woman charged with son’s attempted murder gets $250k bail

News

Bail has been granted to the 43-year-old woman charged with the attempted murder of her 13-year-old son in New Grant.

In the High Court, Master Indrani Cedeno granted $250,000 bail after attorneys Kiran Panday and Brandon Sookoo made a bail application on behalf of Hema Manbodh-Singh.

As well as attempted murder, the police also charged Manbodh-Singh with exposing a child to danger and unlawfully and maliciously administering a poisonous substance to a child.

As a condition of the bond, Manbodh-Singh must not have any contact with her son.

The child has been staying with other relatives since being discharged from hospital.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the family’s home in New Grant on March 16.

The police reported that at around 3.40 pm on March 16, a form one student had an argument with relatives. The argument escalated, and the child fell ill after eating a meal. He was taken to the Princes Town Health Centre and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Mohess laid the charges.

At the first hearing, in the Princes Town magistrates’ court, the magistrate denied bail and ordered a probation officer’s report.

At the second hearing, on March 29, the report was not presented to the court.

The magistrate told Manbodh-Singh of her right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.

The case has been adjourned to April 26.