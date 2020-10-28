New Drug Charges For This Reggae Star

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020: A Caribbean reggae star is facing new drug charges and is set to appear in court for this case on January 13, 2021.

Jamaican recording artiste, George Nooks, 59, is facing cocaine charges again after getting an acquittal last year. The new criminal drug charges, according to the STAR, is in connection with an incident from April 2019.

The singer was arrested recently in Kingston, Jamaica by the narcotics police and later charged for cocaine possession and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, October 23rd.

During the incident from which the charges stem last year April, the entertainer allegedly stashed a bag of powdery substance when he was being approached by a group of police officers who were reportedly carrying out a narcotics investigation. Nooks was searched and a bottle containing “a clear liquid substance” was reportedly seized as well as the bag with the white substance retrieved.

When he was taken into custody and being processed at the narcotics division, Nooks reportedly snatched the bag, swallowed the substance, and “spat out the plastic.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment as well as for blood samples to be drawn, which was then sent for analysis at the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine along with the bottle of liquid and the plastic he coughed up.

While the singer was allowed to leave police custody while the investigation was underway, a file was soon compiled and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which led to charges being brought against him. This time when George Nooks was arrested, he was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 (JAD). A part of his bail condition is that he checks in at a particular police station every week.

Nooks’ lawyers are now demanding police hand over the singer’s Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, which was seized by cops. His songs include “People Are You Ready,” (1978) Ballistic (with General Echo), “African Roots,” (1979) Burning Rockers, “No One Remember Africa,” (1979) GG’s, “Bubbling Techniques, “Inna Him Head,” (1980) Joe Gibbs and “Someone Loves You Honey,” (1982) Joe Gibbs/Ariola (June Lodge featuring Prince Mohamed).

