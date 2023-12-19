New dress code for govt offices in 2024

News

Allyson West –

A new dress code will be in effect for people coming to do business at various government offices next year.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Public Administration Ministry on Monday.

The statement said, “A new inclusive client/visitor dress code policy for government offices in Trinidad and Tobago will be instituted nationwide from January 15, 2024.”

After extensive research, the ministry continued, the policy was approved by Cabinet.

The ministry said the policy included a standardised dress code that aligns with the principles of fairness, decency, respect for cultural diversity, clarity and consistency, as well as safety.

“The policy was guided by public feedback on a number of key issues including the denial of service, non-alignment of dress-code policies in offices across the Government of the Republic of TT, as well as research on global trends towards a more-relaxed dress code.”

Public Administration Minister Allyson West said, ” We have listened and completed the research to ensure that a more inclusive, culturally-sensitive policy is instituted. The focus is on equitable treatment, mutual respect and safety, as well as on providing, and not denying service.”

The new policy applies to all clients and visitors to government offices in Trinidad, including all ministries, departments and agencies, whether inperson or virtually.

The policy also extends to clients and visitors to government offices under the purview of the central government in Tobago.

But the ministry said, “The policy does not apply to non-offices including schools, police stations, hospitals/health centres, courts etc.”

NEW POLICY

Face-to-Face Visitation

1. Appropriate coverage: Refrain from wearing clothing that exposes the body in any kind of vulgar manner; the upper body (chest) must be covered and the lower body covering must not be higher that mid-thigh. Swim wear, sheer clothing and entering bareback are not permitted.

2. Decency: Avoid wearing clothing or accessories that display inappropriate or obscene messages or pictures that may be offensive to others or which contain signs or symbols of gangs or groups that are a threat to security.

3. Appropriate footwear: Footwear is mandatory. Do ensure that footwear does not pose a safety concern ie contains proper soles and grip to prevent the risks of slippage and falls.

4. Head and face coverings are allowed: Headwear, once it does not obscure facial features and allows for full view of the face. Where facial coverings including masks, facial shields and niqabs are worn, people may be checked further by security personnel. If facial features are not visible/are blocked, the individual may be required to remove the mask/facial shield briefly to facilitate confirmation of his/her identity.

In the case of niqabs, individuals will be checked in a separate

In cases where a breach of the above dress code criteria occurs, prior to denying access to services, the client /visitor should be given the opportunity to express a legitimate reason for non-compliance.

In unique circumstances where an individual’s belongings are destroyed due to fire or flood, a customer service representative can attend to that person and seek the necessary approval to facilitate access to service.

Clients/visitors must ensure that the criteria/requirements of the dress code are checked before visiting government offices to conduct business.

There are also requirements for clients/visitors to adhere to the dress code criteria for picture identification services for the following areas:

1. TT national identification card – Elections and Boundaries Commission, National Security Ministry:

• Shoulders must be covered

• No contact lenses

• Eyelashes must not obscure the eyes

• No headgear unless it is for religious purposes

• No piercings on the face (only ear piercings are allowed)

2. Requirements for passport – Immigration Division, National Security Ministry:

• Shoulders must be covered

• Headwear is not allowed (exceptions will be made for religious purposes only)

• The colour of clothing must be in contrast with the background. White tops are not to be worn.

• Beards are permitted once it represents the person’s everyday appearance.

• Dark glasses are not allowed except if the person suffers from a disability

3. Requirements for TT driver’s license. Licensing Office, Works and Transport Ministry:

• Do not wear white.

• No headgear is permitted.