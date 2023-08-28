New Chapter Academy top St Lucia hoops tourney

Sports

Judah Guy shoots a free throw. –

Judah Guy of New Chapter Global Sport Academy (NCA) copped the Most Valuable Player award as his team won the second annual Aloysius “Loy Loy” Daniel U17 Youth Classic Basketball Tournament in St Lucia last week.

The tournament was held at the Beausejour Indoor Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, from August 21-25 and included East Coast Academy Lions, East Coast Academy Tigers, Basketball for the Future (BFTF), and Soufriere Kings.

NCA defeated ECA Lions 64-47 in a fiesty final. The visitors were seeking revenge having lost to the Lions in the group stage of the competition.

The home team ran away with an early 20-13 lead, and they maintained it throughout the first quarter. However, NCA rallied and gained momentum in the second, erasing the deficit and taking a 34-25 advantage into halftime. NCA switched gears in the second half and extended their lead to 51-36 by the end of the third quarter.

NCA managed the final quarter well to close out the victory and claim the title.

Leading performers in the final for NCA were Jervais Edwards Caracciolo (17 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals), Cristian Farnum (16 points, three rebounds, two assistss, three steals), Judah Guy (six points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, five blocks), Josiah John-Andrews (11 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals).

New Chapter Academy celebrate winning an under-17 basketball tournament in St Lucia. –

In the semis, NCA won comfortably against BFTF 61-31, after recording three wins and one loss in the group stage.

NCA head coach Kern George said, “There’s a saying: when preparation meets opportunity, you’ll be successful. We prepared, and this was our opportunity. We are just thankful and grateful to God, Jesus Christ for giving us the ability and the strength to get through this game.

“Kudos to the guys, I’m just the guide, but these are the guys that did all the work and I’m happy for the opportunity to coach them.”

Guy, Caracciolo, and Farnum secured spots in the All-Star starting five for the tournament. Guy also performed credibly during the local school season for Five Rivers Secondary School.

NCA Squad: JJ Edwards Caracciolo, Cristian Farnum, Judah Guy, Josiah John-Andrews, Chaz Suite, Zion Roberts, Jahmai Drayton, Haniel Nurse, Kareem Grant, Alexie Alexis, Samuel Edwards, Zinedine Durham, Zion King, Jaden Russell.

NCA Staff: Kern George – head coach, Jaden Roberts – assistant coach, Stephen Edwards – assistant coach, Edwin St Louis – manager, Nickeisha Charles-George – operations manager.