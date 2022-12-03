Netherlands, Argentina progress to World Cup quarters

Sports

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (R) and Australia’s Milos Degenek battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. (AP Photo) –

THE Netherlands and Argentina have both booked places in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 in the first match on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium. Memphis Depay gave the Netherlands an early lead in the tenth minute before Daley Blind made it 2-0 for the Dutchmen in first-half stoppage time.

In the 76th minute, Haji Wright pulled a goal back for the USA to set up an exciting finish to the match. Denzel Dumfries sealed the contest for the Netherlands with an 81st-minute strike.

At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Argentina prevailed with a 2-1 victory over Australia. Star player Lionel Messi gave Argentina the advantage in the 35th minute, a lead the Argentines held until the half-time whistle.

In the 57th minute, Julian Alvarez capitalised on an error from Australian goal-keeper Mathew Ryan to make it 2-0. Ryan tried to dribble the ball after receiving a back pass but lost the ball and Alvarez had the simple task of slotting home.

Australia kept fighting and benefited from an own goal in the 77th minute. Substitute Craig Goodwin took a shot and the ball took a huge deflection off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and went into the net.

Argentina and Netherlands will meet in the quarter-finals at 3 pm on Friday.