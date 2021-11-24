Nestlé wins Amcham’s HSE award again – thrice is nice

News

The Nestlé compound off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. FILE PHOTO –

FOR THE third straight year, Nestlé Trinidad and Tobago Ltd has won the award for Excellent HSE Performance in the Manufacturing Sector (Large Company Category) from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmchamTT).

The National Excellence in HSE Awards, now in its 11th year, highlights local companies which continuously strive for HSE excellence in their operations.

HSE stands for “health, safety and the environment,” and refers to a department in a company that is charged with ensuring occupational health and safety rules and regulations are adhered to, along with ensuring that the work of that company does no harm to the environment.

Winners were announced, a release from Nestlé said, at a virtual ceremony on October 29, the final day of AmchamTT’s 25th annual HSSE conference.

The release said to meet the criteria for the Excellent HSE Performance Award, Nestlé highlighted its occupational health and safety initiatives as well as recognising its environmental efforts and impact.

Accepting the award on behalf of Nestlé was regional SHE (safety, health and environment) and general services manager Daryle Sankar, who emphasised: “Over the last couple of years, health and safety has been front and centre of all business operations, as the world continues to navigate the covid19 pandemic.

“At Nestlé, we also remain very committed to our environmental initiatives. We have very ambitious short-, medium- and long-term goals to fulfil and we’ve already started our journey, during which a key milestone has been achieving zero waste to landfill in 2020,” he added.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s third consecutive win, the company’s head of market, Josué De la Maza, said, “Everyone in our organisation contributes to HSE; we all have a part to play. Our HSE team really drives an HSE culture and mindset which is critical in the manufacturing industry, but our success is a collective effort. This award is a reflection of the discipline of our people and their personal commitment to HSE.

“This is just one of several HSE initiatives which will be rolled out over the next few years to consistently reduce Nestlé’s footprint while increasing the sustainability of its operations, supporting the growth of the circular economy and driving consumer engagement and behaviour change.”