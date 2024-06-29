Nelson Street Girls’ school celebrates SEA success

News

BRIGHT GIRLS: A group of girls from Nelson Street Girls’ RC School celebrates with bright smiles and drinks from Starbucks on Independence Square, Port of Spain, after receiving their SEA results on June 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

PORT of Spain schoolchildren were all smiles after the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) results were released on June 27. Initially scheduled for release at midnight on June 28, the results were available to parents on the Ministry of Education’s online SEA portal from as early as 10 pm the previous night.

Principal of Nelson Street Girls’ Primary School Lisa Hinds-Lynch expressed her delight over the school’s performance.

“We are just exceptionally elated, we are so pleased and so happy because we did really, really well.”

She believes the school has finally emerged from the covid19 slump, crediting the hard work of both teachers and students.

“First of all, we have to thank God for all of this. We are walking on air right now.”

She said most students passed for their first choice of secondary school and were particularly moved by the success of students from families facing severe hardships.

“You live for days like this as an educator.”

The principal was seen celebrating and hugging her students, who in turn were signing each other’s shirts.

Gabriella, a 13-year-old pupil of the school, faced immense personal challenges leading up to the exam.

She lost her father, whose funeral was held mere days before sitting the exam. Despite her grief, Gabriella persevered, driven by her father’s preparation and support.

She passed for Corpus Christi College of Occupational Education & Training in Diego Martin.

She said “I was nervous, but my dad had prepared me well for the exam.”

She said her mother was overcome with emotionon receiving the results.

“I know my dad would be proud of me,” Gabriella said.

Looking forward to a well-deserved break, she plans to spend her vacation watching television.