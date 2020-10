Na­tion­al Trust has trans­formed the his­toric site Nel­son Is­land in­to a sus­tain­able eco-de­vel­op­ment with the in­stal­la­tion of a so­lar pow­ered sys­tem to pro­vide the elec­tri­cal needs of the is­land in­clu­sive of light­ing, se­cu­ri­ty sys­tems, da­ta com­mu­ni­ca­tions, ap­pli­ances and pow­er out­lets.