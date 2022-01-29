NCRHA: More people at Larry Gomes vaxx site

News

In this file photo, people wait their turn to be vaccinated against covid19 at the Larry Gomes Stadium. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has adjusted its vaccination centres based on new information from the Health Ministry, according to CEO Davlin Thomas.

Part of that adjustment involved closing the drive-through site at the Wallerfield on January 23 and opening a new drive-through and walk-in site at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

At the covid19 virtual update on Saturday, Thomas said although the Wallerfield site remained available to the NCRHA, the feasibility of maintaining the site was analysed. It was believed more people would access vaccination in a more populated area and the owners of the Wallerfield racing site needed to do preparations for activities next year.

And so far, the NCRHA has seen an increase in people going to the Larry Gomes Stadium.

Thomas said people could also get vaccinated at 13 health centres and district health facilities throughout the NCRHA, as well as mass vaccination sites at the University of TT campus, at Munroe Road and Costaatt El Dorado campus.

He said the NCRHA has provided over 359,400 doses of various covid19 vaccines including to 1,369 elderly people at 71 elderly homes through the Elderly Express Experience. Also, the NCRHA staff vaccination rate has increased from 48 to 81 per cent.

One initiative to help monitor and care for covid19 patients was the Covid19 Preview app which was launched on August 10. He said people accessed the app’s daily tips page about 45 times a day and each user accessed the app around eight times a day.

Another initiative was drive-through screening at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, which was launched on January 28. Usually, doctors would call app users and make an appointment for them to go in for a check-up.

“This is to improve access to care for covid19 patients in particular and catch severe diseases early. Basically, a clinical member of staff performs a rapid, focussed, in-vehicle screening assessment and provides simple, accurate healthcare advice. As well as, if necessary, pulse oximeter equipment so those patients can monitor themselves at home via the app as well, and medication if necessary.”

Thomas said the NCRHA had 1,400 more pulse oximeters which were being issued to covid19 patients, 349 additional cardiac monitors, and 25 additional high-flow nasal cannulas. It also trained several hundred medical personnel in a variety of areas including practical airway management, and induction and care of ventilated patients.

He said the NCRHA would be guided by the Health Ministry regarding some services but emergency surgeries would continue. There have also been the use of telemedicine for patients in specialist clinics, those seeking treatment for non-communicable diseases as well as long covid clinics. He said there is also a diabetes wellness centre where patients could get various tests, see a variety of specialists, and receive advice and medication in one day.

“The NCRHA continues to applaud publicly our staff for demonstrating grit and passion during this epic battle of humanity versus covid19.”