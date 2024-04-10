NCIC head: Extend kindness, support to the needy for Eid

News

National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) head, Deoroop Teemal

The National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) head, Deoroop Teemal, extended greetings to the Muslim community as it observes Eid ul-Fitr, saying the day should be commemorated by extending kindness to those in need.

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated today (Wednesday), bringing an end to Ramadan.

In a release on Tuesday, Teemal said citizens could learn from the conduct of the Muslim community during this period as they exercised patience, discipline, restraint and focus on strengthening that relationship with God.

“In the midst of our many challenges, let us remember to extend kindness and support to those in need, embodying the true essence of Eid. May the lessons learned during Ramadan inspire us to continue striving for personal growth, understanding, and harmony among all,” he said.

Wishing the community and country an Eid Mubarak, Teemal urged citizens to cherish the country’s diverse culture.

“This year, the holy month of Ramadan has coincided with the spirituality of Palm Sunday, the Shouter Baptist observances and Phagwah. We have so much to celebrate within our diversity.

“May this day bring abundant blessings, peace, and happiness to your homes and communities. Let us celebrate the spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity that defines Eid-ul-Fitr as we come together with family, friends, and neighbours.”