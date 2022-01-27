NCC: That’s not our official Carnival event list

News

National Carnival Commission (NCC) head office, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain –

A National Carnival Commission (NCC) official has said a list of events being widely shared on social media is not its list for the upcoming Taste of Carnival.

The commission official said it hopes to have the list out by the end of the week.

Initially, the commission said it was hoping to have the list of events finalised by Monday or Tuesday, but that was not the case.

The list circulating includes calypso tents, a national extempo competition, calypso fiesta, a pan event, rapso explosion, Kaisorama, a Kings and Queens Competition, Dimanche Gras and Brass Bacchanal, among others.

The official added that as soon as the list is finalised it will be made public.

Structures are being erected near the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Newsday was told that booths are being put up and some believe they will be rented to groups of people. There was no other information beyond that.

Newsday asked the NCC official about them, but received no comment.