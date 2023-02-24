NCC ‘surprised’ at mistaken report of Minshall’s death

News

Peter Minshall – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) said it was surprised at the erroneous announcement of the death of masman Peter Minshall during the Carnival Parade of the Bands at the Queen’s Park Savannah, on Tuesday, and is relieved it was an error.

In an e-mail response to questions from Newsday, the commission said, “Like so many in the nation and around the world, the NCC of Trinidad and Tobago was deeply surprised at the announcement made during the Parade of the Bands at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah. Thankfully, it was in error and Mr. Minshall is alive and well.

“We fully understand how that initial news would have brought a significant amount of sadness and discomfort to many, including Mr Minshall’s family, loved ones, and fans. We are absolutely relieved that the announcement was an error and that there is no truth to what was said.”

The e-mail outlined further steps it said the NCC would take.

“The matter has been logged for further discussion within our Carnival 2023 post mortems, which have already begun with various stakeholder groups, including third-party suppliers.”

Around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, announcer David Mc Intyre announced Minshall’s death. TTT announcer Nicola Barriteau also made an emotional statement during the Parade of the Bands broadcast. The “news” then spread rapidly on social media.

Newsday called and spoke to Minshall on Tuesday evening and reported that the story was false.