NCC responds to rumours: No authorisation granted for Carnival street parade

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has denied claims that any authorisation was granted for a street parade to be held during the Taste of Carnival celebrations.

In a media release on Sunday, the commission responded to social media rumours that soca artiste Neil “Iwer” George was allowed to have a street parade at his concert on Monday at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The commission noted that no parade was permitted to take place as it would qualify as a direct violation of the covid19 regulations.

It also warned the public that any unauthorised gatherings or parades would be dealt with by the authorities.

“The commission seeks to make it clear to all members of the public that any attempt to organise, stage or facilitate such a parade anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago will, of course, result in the immediate mobilisation of the relevant detachments of our nation’s protective services, with a view to ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and protocols.”

The NCC called on the public to be responsible and mindful of the notice when attending events.