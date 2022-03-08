NCC pays tribute to late Pan Trinbago president Owen Serrette

News

Owen Serrette

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) paid tribute to the late Pan Trinbago president Owen Serrette on Tuesday.

Serrette died on Sunday morning, aged 82.

In a media release on Tuesday the commission said Serrette was a former member of Ebonites, Harmonites and Pan Knights and his career and legacy in the pan fraternity are well documented, notably his time as Pan Trinbago’s president from 1988-1996.

“During his time in the steelpan community, Owen was the manager of Solo Pan Knights when they received their invitation to perform in Nigeria in 2005.

“He would later receive an invitation from the British Association of Steel Bands to receive the first International Outstanding Achievement Award,” the release said.

It added that from 2003-2018 Serrette was a member of the commission, where “he put his administrative talents and people skills to the test” as its operations co-ordinator, properties and infrastructure manager and then human resources manager.

Serrette was also a former NCC commissioner.

“He was a true emissary of Trinbago culture, and his time and sacrifices have gone a long way in shaping much of who the NCC is today. He will truly be missed,” the commission said.

It sent its condolences to his family as well as Pan Trinbago.