NCC opens registration for mas competition

News

National Carnival Commission (NCC) head office, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain –

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) has announced that registration forms are available for the Kings and Queens; Individuals/Couples; Parade of the Bands and Traditional/Conventional categories in both the junior and senior categories.

The commission made the announcement via a release and its social media pages on Thursday.

It also announced the closing dates for registration of each category with junior kings and queens closing on February 6; junior individuals and couples also on February 6 and junior parade of the bands on February 10.

The closing date for registration in the senior Kings and queens category is on February 3, senior traditional/conventional is on February 7 and parade of the bands on February 10.

It said the registration and adjudication forms can be collected at the Mas Secretariat at the commission’s office, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Mondays to Fridays 9 am to 3 pm and on Saturdays 9 am

Registration and adjudication forms can be collected at the Mas Secretariat; located at the NCC’s Office, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, on Mondays to Fridays from 9 am-3 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am-2 pm.