NCC chairman: We are adjusting to work with smaller budget

The National Carnival Committee is “working hard” to make any necessary adjustments to the events and the event’s roster of The Taste of Carnival, according to NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters.

He told Sunday Newsday the organisation is still in the process of doing so after the Government announced on Thursday that $15 million was allocated for the NCC to host a scaled-down version of Carnival.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts also announced an additional $5 million would be provided for the sponsorship of smaller separately-promoted safe-zone events.

This after, at a news conference on January 31, Peters announced the NCC’s budget for A Taste of Carnival was between $25-$30 million.

In addition, on Friday, NCC executives and members of the police toured the Carnival City facilities at the Queen’s Park Savannah and held talks on safety issues. The TTPS members included acting CoP McDonald Jacob and ACP Joanne Archie.

Peters said the visit allowed the police to see what was being done in preparation for A Taste of Carnival, and he believed the police were satisfied that it was safe. However, he said the two parties would meet again before the start of the events.

“The NCC will be arranging security but the TTPS is going to be there in full force to help us out with all that we have to do.”

On the matter of the $5 million sponsorship, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said sponsorship application “works in line with the ministry’s usual process.”

Applicants must submit a sponsorship request form as well as supporting documents to the ministry.

If submitted online, forms can be found at https://forms.gle/tikgNYABLfQMSzZx9 and supporting documents can be emailed to [email protected]

The application is pre-assessed and scored and, based on the assessment report and funding requested, the Grants and Sponsorship Committee makes certain recommendations before the recommendations are approved by the committee.

“Following the approval, a contract is done. Part of the sponsorship is provided and the balance paid following the event and following the receipt of a post-event report.”

He said people have expressed interest in the application process but he could not say how many had applied.

