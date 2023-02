The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is continuing to provide basic infrastructure in communities throughout the country.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BNTF-ROAD-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com