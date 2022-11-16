NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo Reveals ‘3860’ Artwork, Project Drops Next Week

NBA YoungBoy and Quando Rondo unveils the artwork for their joint, 3860, project due later this month.

Despite hinting that he was burnt out and had run out of rhymes, NBA YoungBoy is set to release his seventh project for 2022 as he confirmed that his mixtape 3860 with Quando Rondo was on the way. The album’s cover was released on Wednesday afternoon, with both rappers seen standing on what looks like a street with the number 3860 in the background. The songs on the 16-track mixtape, along with the names and features, were also revealed.

The tracks are “Swear” featuring Quando, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and affiliate Lul Timm, “It’s On,” “Casket Talk,” “Give Me A Sign,” “Want Me Dead,” “No Mercy,” “Loaded,” “Keep Me Dry,” “Million Dollar Kid,” “At The Top,” and “My Friend” featuring Quando and YB and several singles by Quando Rondo- “Cream Soda”, Can’t Compare,” “No Trophies,” “Heat Tucked,” and “Running Away From.”

Interestingly, the mixtape does not feature any solo tracks by YoungBoy. Days ago, YB had told a fan that he had run out of rhymes after a fan asked for new music.

“Would you care if I said not till next year?” YoungBoy asked. “Quando dropping the tape with me and him but I ran out of rhymes help me??” the rapper had written in a YouTube comment.

In the meantime, Quando Rondo has already released the song “Give Me a Sign,” in September. The latest release by YoungBoy means that the rapper has gone 100 song releases for 2022, and the latest project would be his seventh for the year. The rapper had previously shared his ambitious goal of releasing at least ten projects for 2022, but it seems fans will have to wait for a little so he can refresh himself and get ready to flood the airwaves in 2023.

NBA YoungBoy now has 25 Billboard 200 charting albums to his belt, ahead of even a GOAT like Jay-Z. He also now has 100 RIAA Gold or Platinum certified singles earned in 2022 and, up to September, had surpassed 5 billion on-demand streams across the United States behind Drake, who is still in first place.

In the meantime, YB fans have also not lost the opportunity to call out the Grammys for snubbing the artist. Despite having one of the best streaming years of his career, the rapper has not received a single nomination from the Grammys.