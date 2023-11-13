Natural Mystic starts off Panorama 2024 in single-pan prelims

News
Uni Stars play for the National Panorama Single-Pan Preliminaries at the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, panyard on November 16, 2022. –
Panorama started on Saturday with the preliminaries of the single-pan bands competition. The annual Carnival competition was launched on November 5.
It ends with the large band finals on Carnival Saturday night, February 10, 2024.
Reigning single-pan champions Chord Masters will play in the eastern region on November 15.
The single pan preliminaries start in Tobago this weekend with Natural Mystic playing at West Side Symphony Pan Theatre, Patience Hill, Tobago from 7 pm and Metro Stars playing at Pembroke Community Centre, Todd Street, Pembroke, Tobago.
The preliminaries in the northern region run from November 12-14. Laventille’s Spree Simon Harmonics will start off the judging there.
Uni Stars, TT Police Steel Orchestra, Norstrand Symphony, Scrunters Pan Groove, La Creole Pan Groove, Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra are some of the single pan bands in the northern region.
On November 15, panyard judging starts in the eastern region with Platinum Steel Orchestra. The judging for eastern single pan bands continues until November 17.
Single pan preliminaries end on November 18 in the south/central region with six bands including La Romaine SuperVibes and Jah Roots out of Point Fortin.
The single pan semifinals will be held on November 25 at Arima Velodrome and the finals will take place on December 3 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Spree Simon Harmonics play Savannah Grass for the National Panorama Single-Pan Preliminaries at Picton Street and Eastern Main Road, Laventille on November 16, 2022. FILE PHOTOS/ANGELO MARCELLE –
Single pan band preliminaries schedule:
Tobago Region – November 11, 7 pm
Natural Mystic, West Side Symphony Pan Theatre, Patience Hill, Tobago
Metro Stars, Pembroke Community Centre, Todd Street, Pembroke, Tobago.
Northern Region – November 12, 6 pm
Spree Simon Harmonics, Picton & Eastern Main Road, Laventille
Uni Stars, Corner Me Allister St & Old St Joseph Road, Laventille
TT Police Steel Orchestra, Besson Street, Riverside Plaza Annex, Port of Spain
Harlem Syncopators, 63 Quarry Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain
Nostrand Symphony, Duke Street, Port of Spain (Massy Trinidad All Stars Panyard)
TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra Fire Service Station, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain
Northern Region – November 13, 6 pm
Scrunters Pan Groove, LP 53, Fort George Road, St James
Stardust Steel Orchestra, Government School, Fitzallen Street, Pt Cumana
Nayal Hill Steel Orchestra, Diego Martin South Community Centre, Senior Street, Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin
Ice Water Pan Ensemble, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin
La Creole Pan Groove, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley (Valley Harps Panyard)
Nuttin Big Pan Groove, Roots Lane, Petit Valley
Northern Region – November 14, 7 pm
D’ Brimblers, Queen’s Park Oval West, Havelock Street & Tragarete Road, Port of Spain
Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra, 147 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook (Invaders Panyard)
D’ Original Woodbrook Modernaires Steel Orchestra, corner French Street & Tragarete Road, Woodbrook
Newtown Playboys, Kafe Blue compound, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain
La Famille United, 2 Second Avenue, Cascade
Belmont Hi-Larks, Norfolk Street, Belmont (Pandemonium’s Panyard)
Gonzales Sheikers, 29 Lange Street, Gonzales
Eastern Region – November 15 at 7 pm
Platinum Steel Orchestra, 2 Dere Street, Port of Spain
Royal Stars Steel Orchestra, Old Health Centre Compound, Dos Santos Street, Morvant
Trinidad East Side Symphony, Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria
San Juan East Side Symphony, Himalaya Club, 3rd Avenue, Barataria
San Juan All Stars Steel Orchestra, Saddle Road, San Juan
Chord Masters Steel Orchestra, Pamberi Pan Yard, Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan
Curepe Polyphonics Steel Orchestra, Timothy’s Shoe Clinic, Evans Street, Curepe
Eastern Region – November 16, 7 pm
TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra, Prisons Service Sports Club Compound, Waterloo ext, Golden Grove, Arouca
St Thomas Silver Stars Steel Orchestra, 554 Maloney Boulevard, Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie
Marsicans, Mausica Street, Arima
Nu Pioneers Pan Groove, Sanchez Street Extension, Arima
Trinidad Nostalgic Steel Orchestra, De Gannes Street, Arima
Pan Elites Steel Orchestra, Bellamy Park, Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima
Cocorite Road Pan Groovers, Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima
Eastern Region – November 17, 7 pm
Arima All Star Steel Orchestra, Malabar Road, Arima
Brazil RX4 Steel Orchestra, Parlimend Bar, Talparo Main Road, Brazil Village
Magic Notes Rebirth Steel Orchestra, Talparo Main Road, Brazil Village
East Phonics Steel Orchestra, Eastern Hardware Car Park, Eastern Main Road, Valencia
Pan Stereonettes Steel Orchestra, Jacob Hill Community Centre, Wallerfield
South/Central Region – November 18, 5 pm
New Age Trendsetters, Francois Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas
Pan Angels, LP 55, Badase Street, Enterprise. Chaguanas
Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble, 33 Lapwing Crescent, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas
La Romaine SuperVibes, Southern Main Road, La Romaine
Blanca 47, Tanti Park, La Brea
Jah Roots, Warden Road, Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin