Natuc stages protest in Port of Spain

News

National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) march in Port of Spain, November 3, 2023. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

MEMBERS of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) marched in Port of Spain to protest Government’s handling of crime and wage negotiations on Friday.

NATUC members gathered on Abercromby Street near Nicholas Towers where they were addressed by general secretary Michael Annisette.

The group is also protesting against the education system and the cost of living in TT.

Annisette said, “This march is for dignity and respect. It is also about living wages and crime, because we need to question the amount of money that has been placed in the Ministry of National Security and yet still crime continues to be unabated and frightening.

“When we don’t have decent wages, living wages, children cannot go to school and you cannot feed them properly, when the cost of the average house is beyond the reach of the average citizens, when education is failing, what do you expect but crime and poverty?”

The march, which involves two large music trucks, was expected to proceed North along Henry Street, west across Oxford, South on St Vincent, east on Park Street and South on Frederick Street before ending at Nicholas Towers.