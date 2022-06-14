Nationwide disruption caused by TSTT, Digicel interconnection issues

News

Customers of the mobile networks Bmobile and Digicel on Tuesday experienced delays and connectivity problems because of interconnection issues between the networks.

Newsday understands calls and messages were disrupted, in some instances within the same network, and across networks.

On their social media platforms, both companies acknowledged there were issues, but by noon they said the issues had been resolved.

During the morning, a notice on Bmobile’s Facebook page said, “We are aware of an issue with interconnect services between bmobile and Digicel. We have all hands on deck, and we are working with Digicel to have this resolved in the shortest time possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as repairs progress.”

This post was later updated to read: “We are pleased to advise that the issue has been resolved. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Contacted on Tuesday afternoon for more details, Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) manager of media and stakeholder relations Janelle David did not go into details about what caused the issue but said it had been resolved,

Digicel tweeted on Tuesday morning, “Dear customers, we are aware of an issue with interconnect services between TSTT and Digicel.

“We are working with TSTT to have this resolved in as little time as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide you with an update when the issue has been resolved.”

Newsday was unable to get further details from Digicel TT’s head of public relations Colin Greaves.