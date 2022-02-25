National Trust hosts ‘living museum’ of traditional mas characters

Tobago

The historic Mille Fleurs which is now the home of the National Trust. FILE PHOTO

The National Trust will host a living museum and art exhibition until Carnival Tuesday.

The exhibition, which began on February 22, features has a range of pieces reflecting traditional Carnival characters by artist Anthony Goberdhan. The exhibition will be accompanied by a “living museum” of the characters to explain their cultural significance.

The exhibit is being hosted at Mille Fleurs, one of the Queen’s Park Savannah’s Magnificent Seven buildings and headquarters of the trust.

Business development and marketing co-ordinator at the National Trust Graeme Suite told Newsday on Thursday that the exhibition was meant to celebrate the founders of Carnival traditional characters.

“As people go through the house, they have the opportunity to learn from different characters and its significance to Carnival,” he said during a tour on Thursday.

Visitors can also try stilt-walking free of charge.

“For people who’ve always had an interest, we’re giving them an opportunity.”

The cost of the exhibition is $100 for adults and $50 for children, which will go towards maintaining Mille Fleurs, which was built in 1904.

The exhibition will be open from 2 pm-8 pm on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.