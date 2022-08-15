National Transformation Alliance announces deputy leader Lorraine Pouchet

News

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) announced Lorraine Pouchet as the party’s deputy political leader on Monday.

In a statement, the NTA said she will be second in command after political leader Gary Griffith and a member of the party’s national governance team.

Pouchet has worked in the domestic tourism sector for more than 35 years.

She has served on the Standing Committee for Policy Development of Sustainable Tourism, been chair of the National Carnival Commission, and a board member of NEDCO (National Entrepreneurship Development Company) and TTCSI (TT Coalition of Service Industries).

Pouchet is also a certified original pain therapist and trauma counsellor, specialising in workshops on inner healing, personal growth and self-development.

On August 12, the NTA announced actor Errol Fabien as its communications director. Fabien, who has contested previous general elections as an independent candidate, is also a member of the party’s national governance team.

His role is to ensure that the NTA’s “vision, mission and policies align strategically with the NTA’s corporate identity and brand ethos to effectively connect with the NTA’s target audiences.”

In a series of videos posted on social media, Griffith (a former commissioner of police and national security minister) has said the NTA has been seeking to attract the best talent into its ranks as it prepares for the task of governance.

Griffith has promised to announce the members of the NTA’s leadership when they have been chosen.