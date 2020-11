The Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty says the Op­po­si­tion’s fail­ure to sup­port the con­tin­u­a­tion of the An­ti-Gang Act “will have very se­ri­ous neg­a­tive ef­fects on the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice’s (TTPS) fight against gangs and crim­i­nal­i­ty.”