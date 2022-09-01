National Pride

News

The Tobago Cadet Academy salutes during the 60th independence anniversary parade along the Claude Noel Highway, Scarborough, Wednesday. – David Reid

Newsday photographers Sureash Cholai and David Reid shares images from Independence Day parades.

Members of the Police Service take part in the Independence Day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Officers of the police’s mounted branch and their steeds showcase a drill display during the Independence Day parade at Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Members of the Fire Services display a fire tender during the Independence day parade at Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A helicopter from the National Helicopter Services takes part in a “fly past” at the Independence Day parade, Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Members of the police Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit display their skills on motorcycles at the parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Representatives of the different branches of TT’s armed forces perform a marching drill in retro uniforms. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Vehicles from the TT Regiment on display at the Independence Day parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Members of the TT Scouts Association take part in the parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Traffic wardens put on a marching drill at the parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Part of the Red Cross contingent at the parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Military-led Academic Training Programme march at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Independence Day. – Sureash Cholai

Prison Officers on parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Coast Guard contingent at the Independence Day parade. Photo Sureash Cholai

Officers of the Fires Services take part in Wednesday’s parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A section of the Police Band at the Independence Day parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Spectators gather on the drag strip of the Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A section of the Police Band. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A couple pulls up, dressed from head to toe in red, white and black to join in the independence day celebrations. Photo by Sureash Cholai

President Paula-Mae Weekes waves to spectators at the Independence Day Parade. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Photo by Sureash Cholai

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley waves to the crowd upon arrival at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is led through the ranks as he inspects the various armed detachments at the Indpendence Day Parade at Parade Grounds, Dwight Yorke stadium, Bacolet, Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

Spectators at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Photo Sureash Cholai

A member of the fire service plays the trumpet during the Independence Day parade along the Claude Noel Highway, Scarborough, Wednesday. Photo by David Reid